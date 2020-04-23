Rhododendron Festival postponed

Body

The town of Bakersville and the North Carolina Rhododendron Festival Inc. have announced the postponement of the 74th North Carolina Rhododendron Festival scheduled for June 19-20 until June 18-19, 2021.

Information about events related to the Festival will be posted on bakersville.com and NCRhododendronfestival.org.

“We regret the necessity of this action and ask that everyone stay safe and well and join us next year for the 74th North Carolina Rhododendron Festival on June 18-19 in Bakersville, Gateway to Roan Mountain and Home to the Arts,” organizers said in a press release.