NEWS BRIEFS: Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Fundraiser aims to help Messers after house fire

A fundraiser has been started for a Little Switzerland couple who lost everything Friday, April 10, in a house fire.

A Facebook page called “Emergency Fundraiser for the Messers” is raising money for Jake and Brenda Messer, founders and previous owners of the Switzerland Café.

Donations of any kind are being accepted.

Call 828-765-5289 or visit the Facebook page to make monetary donations. Donations of household items, clothing, etc., may be dropped off at the Café, 9440 NC 226A in Little Switzerland.

Bakersville cancels Troutacular event

Bakersville Mayor Charles “Chuck” Vines announced Sunday, April 12, the town is canceling the annual Troutacular fishing event scheduled initially for the first weekend in June due to the threat of the spread of COVID-19.

“I believe this is the right thing to do considering the current issues,” Vines said.

Bakersville Town Council members Jordon Baker and Andy Palmer agreed with Vines’ suggestion to cancel the event.

Anderson inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Keegan Anderson, of Bakersville, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Anderson was initiated at North Carolina State University.

Anderson is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors only are eligible for membership.

Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Capone’s in downtown Spruce Pine closes

The newest restaurant in downtown Spruce Pine has permanently closed.

Tim Hoilman, co-owner of Capone’s Italian American Bar and Grill at 69 Locust St., announced Wednesday, April 8, the restaurant, which was operating on an abbreviated schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would be closing altogether.

“Due to the circumstances, Capone’s will be closing permanently,” Hoilman said. “Thank you to everyone for the support over the last year.”

Hoilman and his wife, Marsha, opened Capone’s in the summer of 2019 in the space previously occupied by Knife & Fork in what is now known as The Kim Thickets building owned by husband-and-wife Amy O’Connor and Danny Barcelona.

Bueno raising money for Parkway Playhouse

Spruce Pine 11-year-old Hazel Bueno has started a fundraiser for Parkway Playhouse.

People have until April 17 to donate to the cause by going to “Hazel’s fundraiser for Parkway Playhouse” on Facebook.

Church, business hosting drive-thru lunch

Big Rock Creek Baptist Church and Southern Ridge Café are offering a free, drive-thru community lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Buladean Community Center.

Food ministry adjusts pickup procedure

Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Food Ministry is operating a drive-thru food box pickup.

The primary day is every noon-5 p.m. Mondays. People are asked to stay in their cars and the food will be brought to you.

If someone can’t make it on Monday, the ministry is open from noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays for food box pickup as well.

Call 828-208-2019 for more information.

Orchard at Altapass delays opening until June

Due to the global health crisis, the Orchard at Altapass has pushed back its opening from May 1 to June 1.

All events, including the annual Memorial Day Picnic and performances scheduled for May have been canceled or postponed.

The six miles of walking trails will be open to the public at the end of April. Please adhere to the six-foot social distancing guidelines. Email information@altapassorchard.org for more information.