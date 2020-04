Body

The 2020 National Day of Prayer is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, and will be broadcast on WTOE and WTOE.com.

There will be speakers, music and prayer.

“Spread the word,” said Monica Henley Kritz, Mitchell County Coordinator for the National Day of Prayer. “We want Mitchell County flooded with prayer for our nation, especially at this time.”

The theme for this year is “Pray God’s Glory across the earth.”

Everyone participating is being asked to put red, white and blue ribbons on the car antennae.