Local SEANC chapter donates to animal shelter

SPRUCE PINE – State Employees Association of North Carolina, or SEANC, District 3, which includes Watauga, Avery and Mitchell counties, has members that are hardworking state employees, retirees and county members working to protect and improve benefits such as pay, healthcare, retirement security and workplace rights.

The organization this past week donated $250 to Mitchell County Animal Rescue.

The organization’s strength, action and results are its hallmarks. The SEANC members take pride in public service and represent the State of North Carolina to provide this service in their everyday work in public agencies. SEANC works to gain respect in the legislature for hardworking state employees.

Besides the dedication to their work, SEANC members also know the importance of giving back to their counties and communities through donations to nonprofit organizations, such as food banks, military family donations and senior centers.

SEANC District 3 provides a yearly Community Donation for these organizations. It also hosts an annual SEANC District 3 Golf Tournament for Annual Scholarships for members’ families’ educational needs for Watauga, Avery and Mitchell counties. These scholarships go to members who have students in the North Carolina community college and university systems.

Because of the importance of helping local nonprofits, SEANC wanted to help Mitchell County Animal Rescue, which works to provide for abandoned and unwanted animals during the organization’s “Spay-ghetti” event.

“We are proud to contribute and thank them for the dedication to our county,” local representatives said in a press release.