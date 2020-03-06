The Grove Church starts renovations at new location

Body

SPRUCE PINE – Renovations have begun at 174 Oak Ave. as The Grove Church looks for a place to call home.

The Grove Church was founded in 2016 inside the living room of Zack and Margie Mason. By Easter of 2017, the church moved to 159 Locust Ave. and has been there since.

This past year, the church added a second worship gathering on Sunday mornings to make room for more people.

Heading into the fall, both gatherings were reaching maximum capacity, and a decision was made to look for a new space instead of adding a third worship gathering.

The new location will allow the church to return to one worship gathering in addition to adding more room for its growing children’s ministry.

“We decided that while we were running out of room, God was not done using us to bring hope and life to more and more people,” said Zack Mason, pastor of The Grove Church. “Our desire is that this new location will be a place where we can put down roots, make disciple-making disciples of Jesus Christ and send them out to Mitchell, Yancey, Avery Counties and to the ends of the earth for the glory of God and the good of all people.”

The church hopes to be fully transitioned to its new space by this coming summer.

An official date will be announced as workers get closer to completing the needed renovations.

The Grove has weekly worship gatherings at its current location at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays.

Visit www.thegrovesp.com for more information.