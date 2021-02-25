Grateful Girl Gathering set for March 20

Body

SPRUCE PINE — A fresh, new kind of women’s conference is coming to Spruce Pine.

A Grateful Girl Gathering, a conference designed for a sisterhood of women that will feature times of study, worship, encouragement and fun, will be at the Cross Street Commerce Center on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The conference costs $39 per person, which includes lunch.

The event aims to connect Christian women in the community, regardless of age, church membership or background.

The conference will feature music and speakers, DIY presentations, a boutique area, a meal and more surprises.

The event planners hope that attendees will also invite friends, even those who aren’t in a church.

Kelly Jones, a member of the event planning team, said the event is especially important after the past year of living in a global pandemic.

“I am most excited about just gathering,” Jones said. “It has been a hard year with not a whole lot of it and so just the opportunity to be together is what I am excited about.”

Event speakers include Cherie Nettles, a bible teacher, writer and humorist storyteller, blogger and speaker Jill Dasher and Write It Down podcast host Brooke Maratta.

Maratta will travel from Melbourne, Fl. while Nettles hails from South Carolina and Dasher will come in from Asheville.

Christian artist Hayleigh Smith will perform during lunch. There will also be live music from a praise and worship team made up of singers from area churches.

In addition to the speakers, music and fellowship, attendees can select a breakout session in which they will learn about a new craft, hobby or experience.

Breakout sessions include a charcuterie board and gourmet baskets course with Blue Ridge Basket Company, the basics of macrame and make your own macrame, presented by Macrame Miller Company and a pour-over coffee class that aims to make participants into home baristas presented by River Road Coffee and Popsicles.

“I am excited to see women come together who are from all different walks of life,” said planning team member Tammy Anglin. “That we would discover more about Jesus together building a foundation of a true sisterhood in Christ. We are the body of Christ. We all stand on common ground at the cross.”

The event is made possible by contributions from sponsors including Springmaid Mountain, Cross Street Commerce Center and Blue Ridge Christian News.

Sponsorships are available at three different levels and donors can also support the event anonymously. Information on sponsorships can be found on the event website.

Registration is open and space is limited. Those interested can register to save a seat and be added to a special email list to receive updates with info on speakers and opportunities to order conference T-shirts, bags and more.

Registration links and more information can be found on the event website: gratefulgirlgathering.com. The event also has social media pages which continually post updates about speakers, session topics, conference goodies and more.

Follow the event on Facebook and Instagram by searching @AGratefulGirlGathering.

Those who register should receive an email confirmation. Those who register and do not receive a confirmation email are asked to confirm registration by emailing gratefulgirlgathering@gmail.com.