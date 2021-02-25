Fitness Express will move to old Flick Video building

Body

SPRUCE PINE — Fitness Express gym will soon be on the move.

The gym will soon transition from its current location at the Cross Street Commerce Center to the building that used to house Flick Video, next to Stamey’s Grocery on U.S. Highway 19E.

Fitness Express Owner Jon Allen announced the news in a Facebook post earlier this month.

The gym is expected to fully open in the new space sometime in March.

Allen said the new space has been painted gray and will soon have rubber flooring in place throughout.

“We’ve put a whole lot of time painting so far and getting it to the way that I want it to look,” Allen said.

The side of the building that used to contain all of Flick Video’s DVDs will be converted into an approximately 20-foot-by-50-foot weight space— one side of the room will be home to the weight and cable machines while the opposite side will feature free weights.

The two sides will be divided by an 8-foot-by-50-foot turf strip.

“We can do all sorts of things on that,” Allen said about the strip. “We can push sleds, yokes and farmer’s carries and some of the other strongman implements.”

Allen added he hopes to convert one corner of that room into a place for children to relax and spend time while their parents work out.

Allen’s office will also be in the room. The area where customers checked out at Flick Video will be boxed and framed in to serve as Allen’s office, with windows added so he can see out.

The side of the building that used to contain tanning beds will be home to cardio equipment including stationary bikes, ellipticals and stair-climbers. Allen said he plans to hang TVs in the room for guests to watch while they exercise.

The tanning bed rooms will be converted into changing rooms on one side. Since the tanning beds are not Allen’s, they will not be in place at Fitness Express.

On the right side of the former tanning bed area, Allen plans to tear down the walls and close off a large area to serve as an aerobics room, which will be about three or four times the size of the current aerobics room at the Cross Street location.

“I didn’t realize how much bigger it was than what we have right now,” Allen said. “At first, I wasn’t too sure about it but I got up there and looked at it and as soon as I walked in, it was kind of a no-brainer.”

With the larger aerobics space, Allen said he plans to reinstitute tumbling courses that will be taught by his wife, Amber. He added he hopes to add other programs in the future, especially ones for kids.

Restrooms will be located near the back of the former tanning bed room.

Allen said he may also consider adding some new, exciting equipment for members to experiment with in the new space.

The gym will continue to be open 24 hours seven days per week and staffed hours will remain the same.

“We’re working to get it done as quickly as possible,” he said. “I want to be in here so bad I can’t stand it.”

Allen said he has to credit his wife, dad, grandpa and other family friends who have helped prepare the new space. They have spent entire Saturdays preparing the space, he said.

Sometimes, his wife has gone directly from work to the Cross Street Commerce Center to watch the gym while Jon rolls up his sleeves and works.

“It’s been a family effort to keep this going,” he said. “It’s not a thing where I’ve hired someone to do all the work. We’ve touched every nail and every board.”

Allen, who has owned Fitness Express for four years, said he is also grateful to Mitchell County and to the Fitness Express members for their support even during the global pandemic. When the pandemic forced mass gym shutdowns in March 2020, Allen got a job at Ingles cutting meat for a few months until he could reopen his gym.

“It was all about finding a way to make it through,” Allen said. “It’s been a rough year for everyone but God’s taken care of us. I want to give our members and Mitchell County as much as I can and I finally found a way to get to do that and I’m not going to let this opportunity pass without taking advantage of it.”