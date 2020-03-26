‘Fire on the Mountain’ postponed

Subhead

SPRUCE PINE – Spruce Pine Main Street Executive Director Libby Phillips announced this past week the annual Fire on the Mountain Blacksmith Festival has been postponed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“After much consideration and an abundance of caution for the health and safety of all attendees, vendors, demonstrators and our community, we have decided that it is appropriate to postpone the 2020 Blacksmith festival at this time,” Phillips said. “Based on the mandates issued in Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order 117 prohibiting mass gatherings until at least April 13 and the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation to cancel mass gatherings through May 10, the consensus is there is simply too much uncertainty to feasibly move forward.”

Phillips said she and the festival’s other organizers are working with partners to determine the next steps for the 2020 festival.