COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Live streaming, Facebook page get approval

BAKERSVILLE – Future meetings of the Mitchell County Board of Commissioners will soon be streaming live on Facebook.

The Mitchell County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting Monday, March 2, approved a decision to implement live streaming of meetings and the placement of microphones in front of each commissioner.

Board Vice Chair Matthew “Vern” Grindstaff added the topic of live streaming meetings and the addition of microphones to the agenda at the beginning of the meeting.

“I’ve had numerous folks approach me about transparency and meeting attendance,” Grindstaff said. “I’d like to propose we implement microphones here for each commissioner so folks can hear what is said.”

In addition to microphones for each commissioner, Grindstaff said one should also be added to the podium for people giving reports or public comments. The approved audio and video changes also include the establishment of a dedicated Mitchell County Facebook page that will be operated by the next full-time county manager.

Followers of the Facebook page will be notified when the meeting live streams begin and those who “like” the page will be able to re-watch past meetings.

“The issue of a Facebook page is for informational purposes for the public,” Grindstaff said. “I’d like to recommend we have a county Facebook page that would be for information.”