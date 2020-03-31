ASK DENISE: Adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic

Body

Dear Readers:

I am currently out of town but plan to be back in the first part of April. My weekly columns will return soon after. I will also be returning to work at that time.

In addition, I will be adding electronic sessions (telephone, FaceTime and Skype) to those in need but may not be comfortable traveling to receive these services. Feel free to contact me to set this up, and in the meantime, remember to take care of yourself and breathe.

Email: questionsandlettersmn@gmail.com

Phone: 828-467-0037

As always, feel free to call and leave an anonymous message with your questions or concerns to be included in my weekly column.

Thank you,

Denise Harrison