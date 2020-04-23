ARREST REPORT: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Body

BAKERSVILLE – The following arrest took place between Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 18, according to reports on file at the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office:

Phillip Kalum Franklin, 31, of 480 Upper Hanging Rock Road, Spruce Pine, was arrested by Deputy R. Bishop for misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and injury to personal property. He was issued a $2,500 bond and scheduled to appear in court on June 3.

Citations issued

Derek Edward Carpenter, 36, of 349 Fairground St., Apt. E 21, Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for driving with license revoked and expired registration. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 3.

Johnathan Bailey, 21, of 561 Deyton Road, Bakersville, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for careless and reckless driving. He scheduled to appear in court on June 3.

Jail Record: The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 35 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.

Calls for Service: The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 121 calls for service between Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 18.

Transports: The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had two prisoner transports between Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 18.