Annual History Bee is March 26

The fourth annual History Bee is 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the Kathy Miller Auditorium at Mitchell High School. The public is invited to attend.

Participants in the History Bee are eligible to win cash. In each division (grades 6-8 and grades 9-12), first prize is $500, second prize is $300 and third prize is $200. Each participant receives a History Bee T-shirt and a complimentary one-year subscription to the Mitchell News-Journal.

Students must register by March 19 at mitchellnchistory.org to be included in the competition. For Middle School students, all questions in the Bee are from “Voices of the Valley,” Elizabeth Hunter’s history of Mitchell County.

High School students will answer questions from “Voices,” plus “The Toe River Valley to 1865” by Jason B. Deyton. In past years, some teachers have provided tutoring and study sessions for students; also, MCHS has provided teachers copies of “Voices of the Valley.”

Call MCHS at 828-688-4371 or 828-385-0564 for more information.