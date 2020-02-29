2020 Primary Election information

Body

Mitchell News-Journal

The time period for early voting in the county began Thursday, Feb. 13, and runs through Friday, Feb. 28, excluding Saturdays and Sundays, except for Saturday, Feb. 29, when early voting will also be open.

All early voting in the county must be done at the Mitchell County Board of Elections Office, located in the Historic Courthouse 11 N. Mitchell Ave. in Bakersville, or Spruce Pine Town Hall, 11050 S. 226 Highway in Spruce Pine.

The 2020 Primary Election is Tuesday, March 3.

The remaining dates and times for conducting early voting for the Primary Election are:

• Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 28, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Those who missed the regular voter registration deadline may still register and vote in Mitchell County during the early voting period.

Voters registered unaffiliated can only request a Republican, Libertarian or Democrat ballot. The Green and Constitution of North Carolina parties have closed primaries.

At an early voting site, registered voters may update their address, but not their party affiliation. Registered voters who wish to change their party affiliation were required to do so no later than February 7.

To register to vote, individuals must meet certain qualifications and complete a North Carolina Voter Registration Application in English or Spanish. Applications are available at the state and county boards of elections, public libraries, public high schools, college admissions offices and many state agencies.

Once completed, the applicant must sign the form, and mail it or return it in-person to their county board of elections. Voters who are already registered may update their information by submitting a voter registration form by email, fax, mail, or in-person to their county board of elections.

Prospective voters must meet the following qualifications to register to vote:

• Be a United States citizen;

• Have been a resident of North Carolina, the county, and precinct for 30 days before the election;

• Be at least 18 years old; 17-year-olds may register and vote in a primary election if they will be 18 at the time of the general election; and

• Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction (including probation or parole). (Citizenship and voting rights are automatically restored upon completion of the sentence. No special document is needed.)

Voters are not required to show photo ID for the March 2020 Primary Election. In a Dec. 31 order, a federal district court blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect. The injunction will remain in place until a further order of the courts system.

Filing for the 2020 government elections ended at noon Dec. 20, 2019, and many candidates from the area filed for federal, state and local offices, including countywide seats.