COLUMN: How we're covering COVID-19

Newspaper journalists have long been told we work in a dying industry. Now it seems we are working during its rebirth.

While enduring the current pandemic people need a reliable source for information, and nothing provides that source better than newspapers.

The information is so rapidly evolving, nearly every newspaper, including this one, has turned to a digital-first format. We post everything we can online, for free, in our never-ending attempt to keep everyone informed. Our elected officials, at all levels, are making decisions that have never been made, and there is no right or wrong way to govern at the moment. There is no situation our leaders can look to for the best practices – they are setting a precedent instead of being guided by one. Life in Mitchell County is profoundly changing, and the News-Journal is determined to help the community get through it as we go through it with you.

Consider what has changed in recent days: Schools are closed, sporting events canceled, restaurants have scaled way back, visiting relatives and friends is prohibited, and people are losing their jobs at a blistering and alarming pace.

We are focused on keeping people updated about what is going on the best we can, and we don’t want to induce panic, but we do want people to understand the severity of these times. We are reporting non-COVID-19 news as much as we can as well, but those articles are becoming scarce.

We are managing an influx of information that comes in seemingly by the minute and sorting out what needs to be shared, what can wait and what can be ignored. We are in constant contact with the people making the important and tough decisions that are changing the way we live. Those decisions are guiding our reporting.

We also want to help people deal with the evolving way of life in our community, and that means sharing what is happening, from canceled events to postponed festivals. When health officials offer advice, we are going to report it. When our elected leaders make decisions, we are going to report that, too, and in a way that is trusted and done so with accuracy and context.

The word on social media is the press is exacerbating the situation, and that is ridiculous. This is a strain on our local economy and any such downturn affects us directly.

I can’t speak for any news organization but my own, but our entire team recognizes an unwavering responsibility to this community. We will do our duty by continuing to be a source of credible information that could perhaps save lives. We have no more important role in Mitchell County.

Brandon Roberts is the publisher and editor of the News-Journal. He can be reached by email at editor@mitchellnews.com.