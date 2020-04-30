OBITUARY: Carolyn Yelton Pittman

Body

Carolyn Yelton Pittman, 77, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Capital Caring Adler Center hospice facility in Aldie, Virginia, following a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Robert C. Pittman, of Manassas, Virginia. They shared more than 54 years of marriage and had three children and six grandchildren together.

Born in Marion, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Rayburn and Laura Phillips Yelton. She graduated from Bowman High School in Bakersville. She received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she was a member of the dance team.

For many years, Carolyn served as a substitute teacher for Prince William County elementary schools. For more than 30 years, she worked tirelessly as a successful Realtor with both Shannon & Luchs and Weichert Realtors. Carolyn was an accomplished artist and will be remembered for her selfless love and dedication to her children and grandchildren, her quick wit, her love of nature, the beach, the Washington Redskins and watching golf on TV.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Robert C. Pittman; son, Brian Pittman, wife, Jennifer, and their sons, Mitchell and Connor, of Ashburn Virginia; daughter, Susan Luce, husband, Joseph, and their sons, Riley and Cole, of Great Falls, Virginia; daughter, Amelia Trout, husband, David, and their sons, Liam and Cameron, of Leesburg, Virginia; and sister, Sylvia Yelton Kaneko, of Boston, Massachusetts.

Due to the current mandated restrictions on public gatherings, a memorial service will be at a later date once it is deemed safe. Instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St., Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.

