Mountaineers ride rushing attack to convincing conference win

  • Tanner Duncan

Senior running back Tanner Duncan (4) follows his blockers and attempts to fight off an Owen tackle Friday, March 12 during the Western Highlands Conference opener. Duncan racked up 210 of the team’s 366 rushing yards as Mitchell won 42-14. (MNJ photo/Cory Spiers)

LEDGER — Powered by more than 350 rushing yards, the Mitchell High varsity football team improved to 3-0 Friday, March 12 with a 42-14 win over visiting Owen.

The game was the first of five Western Highlands Conference contests for Mitchell this regular season. 

The Mountaineers started fast against the Warhorses, scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns in the opening quarter— a 33-yard scamper by sophomore quarterback Ty Turbyfill and a five-yard plunge into the end zone by senior running back Tanner Duncan. 

Owen responded late in the quarter with a passing touchdown that cut the lead to 14-7 but Duncan broke free down the sideline on the final play of the first quarter for a 60-yard touchdown that pushed the Mitchell lead to 21-7. 

Turbyfill, Ethan Willis and Chase Duncan all registered one-yard rushing touchdowns in the second half to extend the Mitchell lead to 42-7. Owen’s Jacob Price and Caleb Scott connected for a late passing touchdown that made the final score 42-14. 

Duncan led the Mitchell rushing attack with 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 carries. 

Turbyill ran 12 times for 81 yards and two scores and completed 7-of-13 passes for 95 yards with one interception. 

Carter Hoyle carried six times for 30 yards and Ty Sparks tallied a pair of carries for 21 yards. 

Senior Caius Arrington caught a team-high four passes for 63 yards while Sparks caught two passes for 15 yards and Duncan had a reception for 17 yards. 

Willis finished with five solo tackles, including one for a loss. Arrington broke up two passes and Mason Bullis had two tackles for a loss. 

The Mountaineers racked up 366 rushing yards compared to Owen’s 65. The Warhorses had 171 passing yards compared to Mitchell’s 95 but the Mountaineers outgained Owen 461-236 in total offense. 

Mitchell continues conference play in Week 4 when it welcomes rival Mountain Heritage to Ledger. 

The Cougars come to town with a 2-0 record in tow after wins over Brevard and Hendersonville. 

Kickoff between the Mountaineers and Cougars on Friday, March 19 is set for 7 p.m. 

The game will be broadcast live on WTOE and the News-Journal will post a Facebook photo gallery immediately following the contest and will provide a recap with stats in the March 24 paper. 

