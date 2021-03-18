Mountaineers ride rushing attack to convincing conference win

Body

LEDGER — Powered by more than 350 rushing yards, the Mitchell High varsity football team improved to 3-0 Friday, March 12 with a 42-14 win over visiting Owen.

The game was the first of five Western Highlands Conference contests for Mitchell this regular season.

The Mountaineers started fast against the Warhorses, scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns in the opening quarter— a 33-yard scamper by sophomore quarterback Ty Turbyfill and a five-yard plunge into the end zone by senior running back Tanner Duncan.

Owen responded late in the quarter with a passing touchdown that cut the lead to 14-7 but Duncan broke free down the sideline on the final play of the first quarter for a 60-yard touchdown that pushed the Mitchell lead to 21-7.

Turbyfill, Ethan Willis and Chase Duncan all registered one-yard rushing touchdowns in the second half to extend the Mitchell lead to 42-7. Owen’s Jacob Price and Caleb Scott connected for a late passing touchdown that made the final score 42-14.

Duncan led the Mitchell rushing attack with 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 carries.

Turbyill ran 12 times for 81 yards and two scores and completed 7-of-13 passes for 95 yards with one interception.

Carter Hoyle carried six times for 30 yards and Ty Sparks tallied a pair of carries for 21 yards.

Senior Caius Arrington caught a team-high four passes for 63 yards while Sparks caught two passes for 15 yards and Duncan had a reception for 17 yards.

Willis finished with five solo tackles, including one for a loss. Arrington broke up two passes and Mason Bullis had two tackles for a loss.

The Mountaineers racked up 366 rushing yards compared to Owen’s 65. The Warhorses had 171 passing yards compared to Mitchell’s 95 but the Mountaineers outgained Owen 461-236 in total offense.

Mitchell continues conference play in Week 4 when it welcomes rival Mountain Heritage to Ledger.

The Cougars come to town with a 2-0 record in tow after wins over Brevard and Hendersonville.

Kickoff between the Mountaineers and Cougars on Friday, March 19 is set for 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast live on WTOE and the News-Journal will post a Facebook photo gallery immediately following the contest and will provide a recap with stats in the March 24 paper.