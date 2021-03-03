Mitchell tops 3A Statesville in season opener

Body

LEDGER — The Mitchell High varsity football team got off to a strong start with a 14-7 win over visiting 3A Statesville on Friday, Feb. 26.

The Mountaineers (1-0) outgained the Greyhounds 301-147 on a cold, rainy night in Ledger.

After a scoreless first quarter as both teams settled into playing a varsity football game for the first time since December 2019, Statesville broke the ice with a 32-yard touchdown run from Zamar Stevenson.

Mitchell answered just before halftime when sophomore quarterback Ty Turbyfill found senior wideout Caius Arrington in the corner of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown connection.

Mitchell’s 2-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful and Statesville led 7-6 at halftime.

The Mountaineers took their first lead of the night late in the third quarter when the Mitchell rush forced a blocked punt which Arrington scooped up and returned 25 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

Senior Tanner Duncan plunged into the end zone for the 2-point conversion attempt and Mitchell grabbed a 14-7 lead that it did not relinquish.

Duncan led the way with 142 rushing yards on 23 carries. Turbyfill ran 22 times for 71 yards and also completed 5-of-13 passes for 65 yards and one touchdown compared to one interception.

Arrington grabbed two receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown. Ty Pitman, Ty Sparks and Cole Woodard all had one reception each.

Carter Hoyle tallied a team-high six tackles, including one for a loss. Duncan registered five tackles and recorded the team’s lone interception.

Mitchell now turns its attention to another non-conference opponent, Smoky Mountain.

Smoky Mountain opened its regular season with a 48-7 thrashing of Madison on Friday, Feb. 26.

Mitchell will play its first road game of the shortened season at Smoky Mountain on Friday, March 5. Kickoff if set for 7 p.m. in Sylva.