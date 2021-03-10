Wade G. Holder

Body

SPRUCE PINE, N.C.— Wade Glenn Holder, age 87, of Galax Trail in Spruce Pine, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville.

Born on March 17, 1933 in Mitchell County, he was the son of the late Dewey and Rittie Ledford Holder. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Wade was a graduate of East Tennessee State University. He was retired from the Mitchell County Schools with thirty years of service. He loved reading and was a history buff. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and was an avid U.N.C. Tar Heels and Washington Redskins fan. He enjoyed both watching and attending ball games. The love of his life was his Subaru Brat.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of fifty-eight years; Donna Sturgill Holder of the home; his daughter; Paula Holder of Spruce Pine; his son; Anthony Wade Holder and wife, Lisa of Spruce Pine; his sister; Wanda Patton of Milligan, TN; his step grandson; Dylan Buchanan; a niece and a nephew.

Private graveside services and interment were held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Spruce Pine Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Vern Grindstaff officiating.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending the graveside service to please bring and wear a mask at all times and maintain social distancing.

