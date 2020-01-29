PINEBRIDGE PROJECT: Revitalization efforts moving along as scheduled

Body

SPRUCE PINE – Mayland Community College’s revitalization projects at the Pinebridge Inn and Coliseum are moving along as scheduled.

Mayland President John Boyd offered an update on the project Monday, Jan. 6, during the public comment portion of the regular meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Commissioners.

Boyd said crews are hard at work in the inn pulling up the old carpet. After the old carpet is removed, Boyd said he intends to have plans for the building’s sprinkler system approved.

Boyd said he is working closely with Switzerland Inn owner Gary Jensen to help design the Pinebridge Inn’s restaurant and bar.

“There’s a lot going on,” Boyd said.

Inside the coliseum, which will eventually house the Mayland cosmetology program, demolition is complete and construction is expected to begin soon. The coliseum’s stormwater system is currently receiving final modifications, Boyd added.

Boyd thanked the Mitchell County Board of Commissioners and the Mitchell County Economic Development Commission for their continued and ongoing support of the project.

“I appreciate all of you and what you’re doing for the county,” Boyd said. “We’re working hard to get it open.”