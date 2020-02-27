Body

Rose Ella Smith

Rose Ella Buchanan Smith, 89, of Forest Fisher Road, Spruce Pine, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine.

Born March 27, 1930, in Mitchell County, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Belle Greene Buchanan. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Smith, who passed away in 2001. Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Swannie Buchanan, Josie Greene and Lucille Ward.

Rose Ella was a charter member of the Freedom Baptist Church. She was retired from Hampshire Hosiery of Spruce Pine. She was a devoted Christian and loved her church and church family. Rose Ella was a loving and caring mother and grandmother that loved all of her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Dean Smith, and wife, Shirley, and Gene Smith, and wife, Nancy, all of Spruce Pine; her grandchildren, Ben Smith, and wife, Carrie; Julie Ackiss, and husband, Jason; Kent Smith, and wife, Shasta; Tanya Smith, and fiancé, Bryon Burleson; and Aaron Smith, and wife, Allisyn; her great-grandchildren, Charlie, Jack, Jase, Noah, Maylee, Ava, Jaxson and Saylor; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Rose Ella Smith was 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Freedom Baptist Church with the Rev. David Troutman and the Rev. Cass Buchanan officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends was 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the church. Interment was in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mitchell News-Journal • Feb. 26, 2020