Robert Milton

Robert L. Milton, 68, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, after a lengthy battle with COPD. The youngest of three born to Lawrence E. and Helen Milton, he was a resident for more than 30 years of the Jacks Creek Community in Green Mountain.

Robert was a retired teacher from Mitchell High School, where he ran the banner program for the athletic department and was the admissions clerk for football, basketball and baseball home games. He also assisted mentally disabled children at the Mountain Opportunity Center. Robert enjoyed helping others where he could, just as his mother, who was a caretaker for many years.

In his spare time, you could find him fishing, listening to classic rock or visiting family in Florida. He was survived by his loving son, Christopher B. Milton, of Yancey County; brother, Larry E. (Carolyn) Milton II, of Frostproof, Florida; and granddaughter, Elon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George C. Milton; and an infant sister, Eva Joyce Milton. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in the Milton Family plot at Silver Hill Cemetery in Frostproof, Florida. A celebration of life is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Frostproof Community Center, 137 E. Wall St. in Frostproof.

Donations can be sent to the family on Facebook at facebook.com/donate/471284643798788/.

Mitchell News-Journal • Jan. 22, 2020