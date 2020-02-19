OBITUARY: Vernon Grindstaff

Body

Vernon George Grindstaff Jr., 62, affectionately known as “Fireball,” of Water Street in Bakersville, the Bandana community, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Born Feb. 21, 1957, he was the son of the late Vernon G. Grindstaff Sr. and the late Ruby Whitson Grindstaff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, the Rev. Gerald Grindstaff.

Vernon was a collector of many things but was an avid collector of guns, pocket watches and knives. At age 15, he taught himself the art of auto body repair and developed a reputation of being one of the more detailed and finicky auto body repairmen. His hands were his instrument of perfection when it came to locating imperfections in sanding. He was the owner of Beat and Bang Body Shop. He was an authentic person and never tried to be anything except the person he was. His favorite hobby was to pillage through junkyards.

Vernon was a friend to all that were acquainted with him, and when he met new people, after spending time in conversation, they would be friends after their conversation. Vernon loved helping others by offering his assistance to anyone in need of help. He voluntarily fixed people’s lawnmowers, tillers, tractors and often the small issues with their cars free of charge. He loved the Lord Jesus, and this was his way of showing others the love of Christ. Vernon was the most unique man on the face of the earth. God definitely broke the mold when he created him.

He was a proud member of the Rebels Creek Baptist Church and loved inviting people to attend church with him. At church, he was the “head counter” for those in attendance.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 43 years, Brenda Autrey Grindstaff; his son, Matthew “Vern” Grindstaff, and wife, Tiffany, of Bakersville; his grandson; his sister, Joan McKinney, and husband, Roy, of Bakersville; his brother, the Rev. Harold Grindstaff, and wife, Ivey, of Bakersville; his sister-in-law, Carlean Grindstaff, of Bakersville; and his nephews, Steven Grindstaff, Johnny Grindstaff and Mark McKinney.

Graveside services for the public and friends and interment were at noon Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Silver Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mark McKinney and the Rev. Shane Cassida officiating.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Rebels Creek Baptist Church for carrying out the true mission of the church during his illness. Special thanks to Compassionate Care of Western North Carolina for its exceptional care of Vernon during his illness, and to Dr. David Craig for his personal care and friendship to Vernon. Also, special thanks to Pleasant Gap Baptist Church for its care and support to the Grindstaff family.

Instead of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Rebels Creek Baptist Church designated in memory of Vernon Grindstaff Jr., 28 Rebels Creek Road, Bakersville, NC 28705, or to Compassionate Care W.N.C., 856 Georges Fork Road, Burnsville, NC 28714.

