OBITUARY: Sandra Jean Westall

Sandra Jean Westall, 80, of Stokesdale, passed away peacefully Feb. 16, 2020. A memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Stokesdale United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Ed McKinney officiating. The family will receive friends following the service with a reception in the church fellowship hall.

Sandra was born Jan. 31, 1940, in Rochester, New York, to the late William H. Thornton and Janice K. Thornton. She grew up in Miami, Florida, and lived many years in Spruce Pine, where she drove a school bus and taught many kids to swim. Sandra realized her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher after decades of fighting for her education. Ten years after graduating from Miami High School with only a second-grade reading level, she learned she had dyslexia, as well as other severe learning disabilities. After years of hard work and never giving up, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Mars Hill College. In 1989, she earned her master’s degree in learning disabilities from Appalachian State University and, in 1990, earned her second master’s degree in the treatment of the emotionally disturbed from Western Carolina University. She spent most of her career advocating for and teaching children with severe learning and emotional disabilities in St. Petersburg, Florida.

She was honored to travel to Russia, Lithuania and China to lecture about her personal experiences with learning disabilities. After retiring, Sandra moved to Stokesdale and began teaching children her love of sewing. She was an active member of her church and a member of the handbell choir.

Sandra is survived by her two sons, William Thornton Westall, of Morganton, and Robert Theodore Westall, and wife, Melissa, of Greensboro; grandchildren, Peyton, Evan and Luke Westall; brother, Tom Thornton, and wife, Irmgard, of St. Petersburg, Florida; sister-in-law, Barbara Thornton, of St. Petersburg, Florida; and sister, Linda Lester, of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan.

The family would like to thank Richland Place and Hospice of Greensboro for its loving care of Sandra.

Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to Stokesdale United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Stokesdale, NC 27357. Forbis & Dick is serving the Westall family, and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Mitchell News-Journal • Feb. 19, 2020