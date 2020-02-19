OBITUARY: Ed Dale

Body

Ed Dale

Ed Rufus Dale, 78, of Hickory, went home to be with his Lord Feb. 13, 2020.

Born in Marion, he was the son of the late Clark and Irene Dale. Ed grew up in Spruce Pine and attended Harris High School. He married the love of his life, Ernestine, in 1961. Ed went to Hickory in November 1961 and worked for Hickory Springs until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of Highland Methodist Church and the Wesley Star Class, where he was president for many years. Ed liked to do woodwork, play croquet, bocce, bowling, cards and dominoes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine Dale.

Survivors include his siblings, John Dale, and wife, Bette, of Spruce Pine, Virginia Howard, and husband, Jim, of Augusta, Georgia, Linda Tule, and husband, Lynn, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service was at noon Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Miller officiating. Burial followed at Catawba Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 10:30 a.m.-noon before the service at the funeral home.

Instead of flowers, memorials may be left to Catawba County Association of the Blind, Inc., 480 17th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or Highland United Methodist Church, 1020 12th St. Pl NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com.

Mitchell News-Journal • Feb. 19, 2020