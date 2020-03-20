Marianna Sherman Jaeger

Body

Marianna (Manna) Sherman Jaeger passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Duke Home Care and Hospice.

Marianna was born June 4, 1940, in Seaford, Delaware, to the late Robert Roger Sherman and Mary Carter Brown Sherman. She was the granddaughter of the late Karl Kinder Brown; a prominent Delaware banker and her maternal family were some of the earlier settlers in Delaware having received an original Land Grant in 1775.

In 1958, Marianna arrived in Durham to attend nursing school at Duke University. Except for five years when she lived in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Chicago, Illinois, she has made Durham her home. She had a very fulfilling career in nursing at the Durham VA Medical Center, retiring in 2002 after 32 and-a-half years of service. She was a member of Elizabeth Street United Methodist Church and an avid bridge player.

Marianna is predeceased by her parents, Mary and Bob Sherman; her sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Bill Coffman; a granddaughter, Katherine Mary Jaeger; and a nephew, Joseph Michael Sherman.

She is survived by her sons, John Ashley and wife, Margaret, of Minooka, Illinois, Robert Jeffrey and wife, Amy, of Fuquay-Varina, and David Arthur, of Durham; two brothers, Robert Roger Sherman Jr., and Michael Carter Sherman and wife, Deborah, of Carlsbad, California; grandchildren Michelle, John, Sophia, James, Joe, Jessica and Robbie; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; aunt and uncle Karl and Nancy Brown, of Seaford, Delaware; the father of her children, Dr. Boi Jon Jaeger and wife, Ann, of Alexandria, Virginia; and her longtime companion, Linson L. Thompson, of Durham.

Visitation will be from 4:30-5:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, 1113 W. Main St. in Durham.

A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall-Wynne.

Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Seaford, Delaware.

The Jaeger family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service.

Mitchell News-Journal • March 18, 2020