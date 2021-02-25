Body

GREEN MOUNTAIN, N.C.— Mack Peterson, age 84 of Griffith Rd., Green Mountain, NC went home to be with the Lord February 17, 2021. A native of Mitchell County, NC he was a son of the late Clayton and Lassie Barnett Peterson. Mack was self-employed in farming and attended and was a deacon at Upper Brummetts Creek Fundamental Brethren Church. He loved helping and making happy everyone in his community.

He also loved fishing and working in his garden. Mack was also a member of The Tipton Hill Community Center.

Survivors include: his wife Frances Pittman Peterson, of the home, one daughter; Debbie Tokarchek (Bill), of East Greeneville, PA, one son; Bill J. Peterson (Melissa), of Marion, NC, four sisters; Janie Jones, Nora McCurry, Anne Osborne, and Donna Robinson, two grandsons; William Tokarchek Jr., and Andy Tokarchek, two great grandchildren; Aundrea Tokarchek and Alexia Tokarchek.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by: four sisters; Maxie and Elva Bennett and Carmer and Julia Peterson, and three brothers; Alvin, J.E., and Walt.

A private funeral service was held Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2:30PM in the chapel of Henline - Hughes Funeral Home with Reverend Ronald Thomas officiating. Interment will follow the service at Tipton Griffith Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of The Blue Ridge 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.