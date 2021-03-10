Leslie Cook

Body

BAKERSVILLE, N.C.— Leslie Smith Cook, age 70, of Bakersville, NC, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City, NC.

She was the daughter of the late Norman and Maude Smith and she was a native of Burke County. Leslie was a member of Mount Moriah Church in Casar, NC. She worked in human resources for many years.

Leslie is survived by three daughters, Erin Cook Hooper of Forest City, NC, Garnett Cook, and her husband Matthew Astroth of Navarre, FL, and Brenna Cook of Arden, NC. Two brothers, Phillip Castro, and his wife Anne of Bakersville, NC, who were instrumental caregivers to Leslie, and Kent Smith and his wife Lolita of Ambrose, GA. Three grandchildren, Hannah Cook, of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Bailey and Cole Hooper of Forest City, NC.

There will be a private service held in honor of Leslie. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills; P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043. McMahan’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.