Body

Georgia Sue Phillips, 84, of Sherrill’s Ford, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. She was born June 2, 1935, to Clarence and Pearl Gouge Greene. Georgia attended Bowman High School in Bakersville. It was there she met her husband, Ken.

Sue is survived by her loving and loyal husband of 66 years, Kenneth R. Phillips; her children, Karen, Keith (Kim) and Wesley; her grandchildren, Jacob Phillips, Leslie Urdaneta (Alex), Amy Downen (Seth), Will Phillips, Conner Phillips and Parker Phillips; and a beautiful great-granddaughter, Eva Urdaneta. She loved her family fiercely, and with all her heart as we love her.

Sue was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and served as deacon and elder in the Presbyterian Church. She was a Docent at Old Salem and Reynolda House for many years and worked as an interior decorator in Winston-Salem for much of her life. She had a passion for growing flowers, collecting dolls, traveling and making miniature dollhouses, using her wonderful eye for beauty to dedicate much of her time to making the world a more beautiful place for us all. She was never happier than when she was spending time with her family, celebrating successes, accomplishments and holidays, and spoiling those who called her “Gran.”

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Lea Ann Stone, Norma and Eddie Kistler, Sarah Crothcroft and Nina Rome, Sue’s loving caregivers during her prolonged illness. Thank you also to our Sherrills Ford Presbyterian Church family, who have visited, brought food, sent cards and wrapped Sue and our family in prayers. We also thank Russ and Marcia Reighley, the pastors of Sherrills Ford Presbyterian Church, who have provided spiritual support and unconditional love to Sue and her family. Most importantly, we would like to thank God for the presence of our family and friends during this time.

A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Sherrills Ford Presbyterian Church, 8491 Sherrills Ford Road, Sherrills Ford, North Carolina 28673.

The family requests instead of flowers, donations be sent to Sherrills Ford Presbyterian Church or Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford.

Plans are also in process for a memorial service in Bakersville at a later date.

Mitchell News-Journal • Feb. 5, 2020