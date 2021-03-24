Body

BURNSVILLE, N.C.— Mr. Gary Dean Murphy, age 71, of Burnsville, North Carolina, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven on the night of Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville with his loved ones at his side. The son of Maude Huskins Murphy of Burnsville and the late Vernie Murphy, he was born in Marion, North Carolina on January 16, 1950.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ricky Howell; and one niece, Amanda Howell Autrey.

A lifetime member of Mount Mitchell Baptist Church, Gary was also a member of the South Toe Volunteer Fire & Rescue, where he had served his community for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, spending time on Lake James, but most of all, making memories with his family. Having served during the Vietnam War, Gary was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

Gary is survived by, in addition to his mother; his loving wife, Janet Ward Murphy; his four girls, Melissa Murphy Thomas (Keith), Heather Murphy Dale (Shane), Maria Jimison Mumpower (Mark) and Laura Jimison Buchanan (Mike); and five grandchildren, Easton Dale, Couper Dale, McKenna Mumpower, Kaden Buchanan and Kynlee Buchanan. He is also survived by four sisters, Diane Blevins (Larry), Betty Jones (Tim), Cathy Chandler (John) and Cindy Stevenson (Brian); numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends that he met along his journey.

A graveside service was held for family and friends on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Robinson Cemetery in Burnsville with Rev. Forrest Westall and Rev. Kenneth Forbes officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Murphy’s memory are asked to consider, Robinson Cemetery Fund, 250 Dovers Branch Road, Burnsville, North Carolina 28714 to assist with installing a Veteran Monument and Flag at the cemetery.

