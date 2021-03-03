Body

SPRUCE PINE, N.C.— Ernest Canipe, age 93, of Mineral Street in Spruce Pine passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Care Partners Solace Center in Asheville following a brief illness.

Born on March 29, 1927 in Mitchell County, he was the son of the late Burns Mack Canipe, Sr. and the late Verdia Patrick Canipe. He was also preceded in death by his sisters; Iona Canipe Price, Gladys Canipe McKinney, and Doris ‘Rosie’ Canipe Biddix; and his brothers; Albert, Howard, and Carroll Canipe.

Ernest was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Spruce Pine where he served as a deacon and elder for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was the owner and operator of Canipe’s Exxon and Wrecker Service in Spruce Pine for fifty-two years. He was also a member of Vesper Lodge #552 A.F & A.M. and the Oasis Shrine Club of Charlotte. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be missed.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of seventy-two plus years; Geraldine Phillips Canipe of the home; his son; Richard Canipe and wife, Donna of Spruce Pine; his grandson; Justin Canipe and wife, Lindsey of Spruce Pine; his granddaughter; Kathryn Hoilman and husband, Corey of Fuquay-Varina, NC; his great grandsons; Cade and Keller Canipe of Spruce Pine; his great granddaughter; Avery Hoilman of Fuquay-Varina, NC; his brother; B.M. Canipe, Jr of Suffolk, VA and his sister; Connie Canipe Bunch of Suffolk, VA; many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and interment were held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 3:00 pm in the Spruce Pine Memorial Cemetery with the Rev’s. Michael Poulos and Bill Sweetser officiating.

The family would like to extend a special ‘Thank You’ to care givers; Vickie Young, Trudy Willis, Suzanne Dayton, and Anita Banner for the wonderful care they provided for Ernest.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to; First Presbyterian Church of Spruce Pine, P.O. Box 764, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 www.firstpressprucepine.org

