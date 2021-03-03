Charles Bridge

Body

BAKERSVILLE, N.C.— Charles Willard Bridge, age 78, of Bear Creek Church Rd., Bakersville, NC went home to be with the Lord February 24, 2021. A native of Mitchell County, NC he was a son of the late Willard and Dollie Duvall Bridge. Charles was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed working in his yard, woodworking, and fishing. He was retired from Spruce Pine Mica Company where he worked in supervision.

Survivors include his son Charles “Chuck” Bridge (Cheri), of Bakersville, NC, one brother Conard Bridge (Polly), of PA, sister-in-law Linda Hoilman, of Bakersville, NC, and brother in law Sonny Shorb, of Maryland.

Charles was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his wife Winnifred “Winnie” Yelton Bridge, two sisters Lane Hoilman, and Jean Shorb, two brothers Jess Hoilman Jr. and Clifford Yelton.

A private family graveside service was held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00AM at Bear Creek Cemetery with Reverends Bruce Cannon and Mike Peterson officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Gideon’s International Mitchell County Camp, PO Box 611 Spruce Pine, NC 28777, or Hospice and Homecare of The Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Bridge family.