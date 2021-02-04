Veterans Services office will shift to new hours in March

Body

LEDGER — The Mitchell County Veterans Services office will change its hours of operation effective March 1.

The new hours are set to be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays. Wednesdays will be open by appointment only.

To make an appointment or for more information on local veterans affairs, call 688-2200 or email veteransofficer@mitchellcounty.org.

Eddie Williams serves as Mitchell County Veterans Service Officer. The office is located near the Mitchell County Health Department in Ledger at 130 Forest Service Drive, Suite B.