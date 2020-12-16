Mitchell High students earn CPR certification

Body

LEDGER — Earlier this month, 35 Mitchell High School students from Katy Grindstaff’s CTE health science II course completed their CPR certifications.

The American Heart Association classes were taught by Shannon Tipton (RN, BSN) of Hospice, Palliative and CAP of the Blue Ridge.

All students learned infant, child and adult CPR and learned choking treatment for all three groups.

To complete the course, students had to properly perform mock CPR, answer questions about each topic and take a test at the end.

During this time, each student also had to complete other skills for a Performance Based Measure (PBM) as part of the health science II curriculum.

The school system congratulated the group of students and thanked Tipton for volunteering to teach the course.