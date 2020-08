Body

SPRUCE PINE — The Grove Church of Spruce Pine has settled into its new home on Upper Street in downtown Spruce Pine.

The church, which was founded in 2016 to serve Mitchell County and the surrounding areas, held its first worship services in the new space on Sunday, Aug. 16.

The church was previously located on Lower Street above HairCraft.

The church is now located at 174 Oak Avenue, in the building that used to house the Spruce Pine Indoor Market, directly across from Wells Fargo.