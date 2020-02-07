'World's Worst Cat' finds forever home

Body

SPRUCE PINE – The “World’s Worst Cat” has now gone to her forever home.

Joe and Betty Genovese, of Monroe County, Tennessee, were chosen out of the roughly 200 applicants from around the world to take Perdita, a 4-year-old female cat at Mitchell County Animal Rescue that became a worldwide viral sensation after a Facebook post deemed her the “World’s Worst Cat” and highlighted the reasons why shelter employees originally thought she was sick, but determined she was “just a jerk.”

“We’re doing this for her,” Betty said.

Perdita, who will now be known as Noel, is the Genovese’s seventh cat, all rescues, and as of Saturday, Feb. 1, went to live at a home outfitted for cats, complete with a catio, which is a temperature-controlled water-resistant structure built specifically for felines.

“If you only knew,” Joe said about their house. “Our house is built more for cats than it is humans.”

Mitchell County Animal Shelter Director Amber Lowery said choosing Perdita’s adopters was difficult, but the Genovese’s experience with cats, their home and their connection with the “World’s Worst Cat” were among the deciding factors.

“(The Genovese’s) came down and met Perdita about a week ago and there was an instant connection,” Lowery said. “It’s one of those situations where she chose them.”

Lowery said the staff narrowed 175 applications for Perdita down to 10, conducted interviews, checked references and set up meetings with the potential adopters.

“The decision was difficult and there were so many qualified applicants,” Lowery said. “We feel confident in our decision and think the couple’s quiet lifestyle, vast cat experience, patience, and cat-appropriate house will lead a successful transition for Perdita.”

Perdita’s progress can be tracked on her new Instagram page @perditas_journey.