UPCOMING EVENTS

Body

Free seminar

A free seminar to learn about natural alternatives to strengthen one’s immune system and help one’s body fight infections is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Cruz Life Center, 390 E. Main St. in Burnsville. Healthy snacks will be provided. Call 828-682-6157 to reserve a seat.

Board of Education

The Mitchell County Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Mayland Early College High School in Spruce Pine.

Tabletop gamers

Join the Mitchell County Tabletop Gamers from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Spruce Pine Public Library meeting room for role-playing games, board games, card games and other geeky fun. Find us on Facebook by searching Mitchell County Role-playing Tabletop Gamers for more information.

Precinct meeting

The Mitchell County Democratic Party is hosting a combined precinct organization meeting for the precincts of Bakersville, Bradshaw, Cane Creek, Grassy Creek, Harrell, Little Rock Creek, Poplar, Red Hill and Snow Creek at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Mitchell High School Media Center. A light brunch will be served. Email mitchellcountydems@gmail.com or call

828-467-8100 for more information or with questions.

Park dedication

A Charters of Freedom Dedication Ceremony for Constitution Park next to the County Administration Building in Bakersville is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17.

Candidate forum

The Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidates’ Forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Historic Courthouse in Bakersville. The forum is open to the public.

RTCC and RTAC

The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee and the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee of the High Country RPO will meet Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the High Country Council of Governments, 468 New Market Boulevard in Boone. The RTCC meets at 10 a.m. and the RTAC meets a 2 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.

Open discussion

The AMY Wellness Foundation is hosting an open discussion about mental health from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the banquet hall at the Cross Street Commerce Center, 31 Cross St. in Spruce Pine. RSVP by visiting amywellnessfoundation.org/news/.

EDC

The Mitchell County Economic Development Commission meets at noon Friday, Feb. 28, at the Mitchell County Administration Building, 26 Crimson Laurel Circle in Bakersville.

Board of Education

The Mitchell County Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Mitchell High School in Ledger.