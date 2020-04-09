TOWN OF SPRUCE PINE: Residents asked to not flush ‘flushable’ wipes

Body

SPRUCE PINE – The town of Spruce Pine is asking residents to avoid flushing sanitation wipes even if the package states they are “flushable.”

Other alternatives to toilet paper, including paper towels and facial tissues, also should not be flushed in local sewer lines as people practice guidelines to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the “flushable” wipes concern is not new to wastewater facilities, there is an increased risk to the system due to the current shortage of toilet paper.

The town is working closely with Veolia North America, which operates and maintains the wastewater treatment plant, to educate people about the need to avoid flushing inappropriate items down their toilets.

Residents are being asked to pay extra attention to what items they are using and flushing and are being reminded to not flush anything other than toilet paper, whether being used for personal hygiene purposes or for wiping and cleaning surfaces.

Although many so-called “disposable” hand wipes are advertised as being safe for flushing, in reality, they can cause backups in the system and contribute to the buildup of foreign materials. In some cases, they can attach to buildups of grease in the system and create large blockages called “fatbergs.”

Items that should not be flushed down sewer lines are paper towels, napkins, wet wipes, baby wipes and facial tissues.

Call Spruce Pine Town Hall at 828-765-3000 for more information.