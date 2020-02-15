Penland Community Open House is Feb. 29

Body

PENLAND – The Community Open House is a yearly event that opens the doors to Penland’s studios to more than 500 adults and children from Mitchell County and beyond, engaging them in free, quality hands-on studio experiences. The Community Open House also offers information about Penland’s upcoming workshops and other programs.

Each year, more than 100 artist volunteers from the surrounding community make this day possible by helping visitors with the hands-on activities in the studios.

The 2020 Penland School of Craft Community Open House is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. There will be a range of craft activities around the Penland campus, and the entire event is free and open to all ages.

Want to get involved as a volunteer? Email commcollaboration@penland.org for more information.

Visit penland.org/local/community-open-house/ for more information.