Mission Health activates additional visitor precautions

ASHEVILLE – As always Mission Health is working continually to help ensure we remain a safe place to work and provide care. At this time, we currently have no confirmed cases of Coronavirus (covid-19) at any Mission Health facility.

To protect our patients and staff, Mission Health is actively reducing visitors to Mission Hospital in a variety of ways:

We are screening all patients and visitors upon entering Mission Hospital

We will be limiting access to Mission Hospital beginning at 7 pm (instead of the usual 9 pm) until to 5 am daily

During limited access, patients and visitors will need to use either Entrance 1 or 4

From 5 am to 7 pm the following entrances will be open: Entrances 1, 2, 4, 9 and 10

Recommending no visitors younger than 12



These updates are meant to keep our colleagues, patients and visitors healthy and reduce the possibility of exposure to the virus. Screenings and access restrictions are also in place at all Mission Health regional hospitals and CarePartners. We want to ensure that we remain a continual resource for the communities we serve and are committed to delivering the most effective care with the best possible results.

As a reminder to protect yourself and prevent the spread of illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Stay home when you are ill

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue

Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands often, using either soap and water or alcohol-based hand gel for at least 20 seconds

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces