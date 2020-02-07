HEALTHCARE: Messino Cancer Center opens in Spruce Pine

Body

SPRUCE PINE – A satellite office of Messino Cancer Centers is now open in Spruce Pine.

The local branch is in a portion of the former Fred’s location at 11921 S. 226 Highway in Grassy Creek Shopping Center and is operated by Dr. Charles “Chuck” Bryan, M.D., and Dr. Brent Skiver, D.O.

Messino Cancer Centers founder Dr. Michael Messino said he started the practice so he could continue providing care for patients after his professional service agreement with Mission Health to provide cancer treatment to patients at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, which had been in place since 1992, was not extended after Mission sold to HCA.

“Working with the American Oncology Network, we look forward to continuing to build on our 30-year history of providing the highest-quality cancer care based on research and delivered with compassion and kindness,” Messino said. “Each patient is a unique individual.”

Bryan is part of Messino Cancer Centers’ team of 14 oncologists and 16 physician assistants and nurse practitioners to provide treatment for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders. He has worked with Messino since 1991.

“We decided as we went through the negotiations toward the middle of the fall, we were not going to renew that contract,” Bryan said. “We had to have a new building in Asheville and the other satellites had to have new buildings because those were all owned by Mission. We looked at a lot of places in Spruce Pine and decided on this location. We had to find a new home and this worked out great. That’s why we ended up here.”

Through the partnership with the American Oncology Network, the Messino Cancer Centers’ physician-led teams offer advanced diagnostic technologies, an expanded oral oncolytic outpatient pharmacy providing home delivery of medications, pathology and central laboratory services and around-the-clock care management support.

“During the decision-making process we could have decided to continue the professional service agreement with Mission through HCA, but to do that we would have had to have given up our employees – they would have had jobs but would have been employees of HCA,” Bryan said. “We would have lost the family ownership of having staff and physicians and everybody together.”

Spruce Pine resident Margaret Silver has been a patient of Bryan’s since 2002 and has beaten cancer twice under his care.

“The care I received was wonderful,” Silver said. He always kept me well informed and if I called with a question or concern my call was returned in no more than 15 minutes. I would never consider leaving them for any other office. They are the best.”

Spruce Pine is a three-days-a-week clinic, Bryan said, and Messino Cancer Centers maintains its inpatient relationship and privileges with Mission in Asheville and consulting privileges with Blue Ridge Regional.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t feel comfortable driving in Ashveille or can’t drive and if someone is getting treatment multiple days a week they are closer to home here,” Bryan said. “It’s just better for our patients for us to be here.”

Messino Cancer Center – Spruce Pine

11921 S. 226 Highway

Spruce Pine

828-212-7025

www.messinocancercenters.com