Dollar General now open in Newdale

NEWDALE – Dollar General’s newest store at 45 River Walk Drive in Burnsville is now open. In its new location, Dollar General will offer area residents a convenient new place to shop for everyday essentials at low prices.

Dollar General celebrated the store’s official grand opening Saturday, Feb. 15, with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store received a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers received a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Anyone interested in joining one of America’s fastest-growing retailers with competitive wages and benefits, world-class training and development and the ability to further their career through our growing organization may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.