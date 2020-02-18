Charters of Freedom Park dedicated

Body

BAKERSVILLE – The Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution and Bill of Rights are now permanently on display in physical, life-size form in Mitchell County thanks to the efforts of the Mitchell County Board of Commissioners and Bakersville Mayor Charles Vines, who worked with Foundation Forward Inc. to make the project a reality.

The replicas of these founding documents, called the Charters of Freedom, were permanently installed next to the County Administration Building in Bakersville during a special ceremony Monday, Feb. 17, which was President’s Day.

The Charters of Freedom dedication ceremony began just after 2 p.m. and included patriotic music, speakers, presentation of colors and a cannon salute. The event was free and open to the public.

Mitchell County’s setting is the 29th Charters of Freedom setting placed permanently in communities across the country by Foundation Forward, a 501(c)(3) educational foundation created by Vance and Mary Jo Patterson, of Burke County.

The Pattersons now work to bring the emotional experience of seeing the Charters of Freedom in person to communities across the country, having completed settings in North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota and as far west as Nevada.

Foundation Forward’s mission is to install Charters of Freedom settings in easily accessible locations so communities can view these founding documents in a proper setting without needing to travel to Washington, D.C.

After Wayne Taylor performed the National Anthem to open the dedication ceremony, Gouge Elementary students from Sarah Woody’s fourth-grade class performed a rendition of “Grand Old Flag.” Then select members of the class led the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Mitchell High School Band under the direction of Katherine Girtman also performed patriotic music.

Mitchell County Board of Commissioners Chair Jacob Willis welcomed the visitors and thanked Foundation Forward for its help with the project.

“It is important that we are reminded of our history, lest we forget it,” Willis said. “We thank you for being here, and we thank all of our veterans for the sacrifices that they have made.”

After Willis spoke and Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Matthew “Vern” Grindstaff followed with an opening prayer, Vines came to the podium and thanked everyone involved in the project.

Vance Patterson then addressed the crowd before giving way to the event’s speakers-- Commander of the North Carolina American Legion Jim Quinlan and Mitchell County Schools Superintendent Chad Calhoun.

“I’m so proud of you all for being here today,” Vance Patterson said. “Your future generations are going to know you were here and why you were here.”

Following the speakers, Vance Patterson officially gifted Vines and the Mitchell County Commissioners the display, and then the documents were unveiled.

The documents are enclosed in brick casings that are reinforced with concrete and mortar. The six documents are on etched bronze and weigh more than 60 pounds.

The setting is built to last 300-500 years.

The display also features an information plaque that provides background on the documents and the original display in Washington, D.C.

Before closing the ceremony, Vance Patterson led the placement and sealing of a time capsule in a vault on the back of the setting. The vault and time capsule will be opened on Sept. 17. 2087 – the 300th anniversary of the United States Constitution.