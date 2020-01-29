UPCOMING EVENTS: Jan. 29, 2020

Body

Library Day

The Spruce Pine Public Library is celebrating “Take Your Child to the Library Day” from 10-a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, with crafts, face-painting and snacks.

Farmers market

The Spruce Pine Farmers Market moves indoors to the Spruce Pine Main Street Visitors Center for the winter. Upcoming indoor markets are noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1; Saturday, March 7; and Saturday, April 14. Visit www.spfarmersmarket.com for more information.

Winter guard camp

The Mitchell High School Color Guard is hosting a winter camp from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, and Saturday, Feb. 8, and Saturday, March 7, and Saturday, March 14, at Mitchell High School. Registration is $45. Email Katherine Girtman at kgirtman@mhslive.net for more information.

Open discussion

The AMY Wellness Foundation is hosting an open discussion about food insecurity from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the banquet hall at the Cross Street Commerce Center, 31 Cross St. in Spruce Pine. RSVP by visiting amywellnessfoundation.org/news/.

Informational meeting

An informational meeting on NCCARE 360 is noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the No.3 Grill, the restaurant at Grassy Creek Golf Course. NCCARE360 is a statewide coordinated network uniting healthcare and human services organizations on a shared technology platform that connects people in need with available community resources. RSVP to jessica.farley@toeriverhealth.org if planning to attend.

Free dental clinic

The ECU School of Dental Medicine is sponsoring its annual Give Kids A Smile event for first- and second-graders Friday, Feb. 7, at its office in Spruce Pine to provide underserved children with free dental services. Services provided include an exam, cleaning, X-rays and a treatment plan. All services are free on this day, and children will need an appointment. A parent or guardian must be present. Transportation is not provided. Register a child and get more information by calling 828-765-0110.

Candidate forum

The Buladean Community Foundation Board is hosting a forum with the 2020 March Primary Election candidates from 6:30-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Buladean Community Foundation Center.

Open discussion

The AMY Wellness Foundation is hosting an open discussion about housing from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the banquet hall at the Cross Street Commerce Center, 31 Cross St. in Spruce Pine. RSVP by visiting amywellnessfoundation.org/news/.

Free seminar

A free seminar to learn about natural alternatives to strengthen one’s immune system and help one’s body fight infections is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Cruz Life Center, 390 E. Main St. in Burnsville. Healthy snacks will be provided. Call 828-682-6157 to reserve a seat.