UPCOMING EVENTS

Body

Fish fry

The Buladean Community Foundation is hosting a fish fry from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Buladean Community Foundation Center. Carryout is available. Meal includes two pieces of fish, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and a drink for $10. Children’s pricing is available.

Home Remedies

Home Remedies: Community Options Managing Pain and Stress continues from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, with a panel and community clinic in the Dottie Owens Great Room at the Toe River Arts building, 289 Oak Ave. in Spruce Pine. These programs are free and open to the public.

Computer classes

The Spruce Pine Public Library is hosting “Computer Skills for Adults” classes at 11 a.m. the third Thursday of every month beginning Thursday, March 19, with AMY Web Services. The class on Thursday, April 16, is “Create a PowerPoint”; May 21 is “Email Beyond Messages”; and June 25 is Google Apps. Topics are suggestions and may vary by popular request. Call 828-765-4673 for more information.

Blockfest

The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children’s annual “Blockfest” event will have two public sessions beginning in late March. Public sessions are 1:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 21, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 372 Reservoir Road in Burnsville. Participation is free and socks are required. Call the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children at 828-682-0047 or 828-733-2899, email cdm@brpartnershipforchildren.org or visit blueridgechildren.org for more information.

Free seminar

Anxiety and insomnia may be the result of an imbalance in cortisol levels. An adequate night’s sleep helps nurture both mental and emotional resilience, while chronic sleep disruptions can generate negative thinking and emotional indifference. Learn about natural ways to balance cortisol and improve one’s overall wellbeing at a free seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Cruz Life Center, 390 E. Main St. in Burnsville.

After hours

The Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce begins its Business After Hours from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, with DT’s Blue Ridge Java and The Market on Oak at the office of the Williams YMCA, 275 Oak Ave. in Spruce Pine.

History Bee

The fourth annual Mitchell County Historical Society History Bee is 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Mitchell High School Auditorium. Cash prizes will be awarded in two divisions, grades six through and grades nine through 12. Students must sign up by Thursday, March 19, by asking their history teacher for a registration form downloading a form from mitchellnchistory.org. Call 828-688-4371 or email mitchellnchistory@gmail.com for more information.