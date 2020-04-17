Toecane Peeps Show goes virtual

Body

As a result of restrictions on public gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Peeps Show has gone virtual.

How to enter the virtual Toecane Peeps Show

Make a diorama using Easter Peeps using the categories below.

(Google “Peeps Diorama” for inspiration)

Categories:

• Grades K-8: ”Peeps From Your Favorite Pages” – Create a diorama with Peeps to illustrate your favorite book.

• Grades 9-12: “History From A Peeps Perspective” – Create a diorama using Peeps that represents a historic event!

• Adult: “Peeps With A Purpose” – Create a diorama depicting “Peeps” who have made an impact

All entries must be family-friendly.

After making a Peeps diorama, place a 3-by-5 card within the scene with the age category being entered, the title of the piece and the first initial and last name of the person who made the diorama. Then, photograph your entry.

Register your entry at https://forms.gle/2nfGJZ1SZgXgdaVv6.

Submit a jpeg image of your entry by email before midnight Friday, May 2, to COTA for Mary Ruth Campaign Coordinator Brette Barron at bretteb@gmail.com. Include the full name and contact information for the person whose entry you’re submitting in the body of the email.

Judging

No submissions will be accepted after midnight on Friday, May 2.

You may vote for the “Peeple’s Choice” Award from May 4-8 by going to the COTA for Mary Ruth Facebook page at facebook.com/COTAforMaryRuth/ and “liking” your favorite entry. Judging on all categories will be completed and winners posted on May 9.

Prizes

First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded in all categories, plus a “Peeple’s Choice” Award. Visit facebook.com/events/670522953715976/ or email Peeps Show Coordinator Sally Guerard at sally@guerardglass.com for more information.

Raffle Tickets

Through the generosity of Universal Orlando Resort, all proceeds of these raffles go to COTA in honor of Mary Ruth Webb.

Raffle No. 1: Donation of $20

Four three-park, three-day tickets valid for Universal Studios Florida, Island of Adventure, Volcano Bay, paired with a two-night stay at an on-site resort. The package is valued at up to $2,035.96, valid through May 2, 2021; specific blackout dates apply. Visit https://cota.org/campaigns/COTAforMaryRuth/events/Peeps-With-a-Purpose-Raffle-1 to enter.

Raffle No. 2: Donation of $10

Four three-park, one-day tickets valid for Universal Studios Florida, Island of Adventure and Volcano Bay. The package is valued at up to $1,106, valid through May 2, 2021; specific blackout dates apply. Visit https://cota.org/campaigns/COTAforMaryRuth/events/Peeps-With-a-Purpose-Raffle-2 to enter. Chances of winning for either raffle: 1-in-500. Drawing will be held when all 500 tickets are sold. Online ticket sales are strictly limited to residents of North Carolina. Team members of COTA for Mary Ruth Webb and their households are ineligible.

For more information or to donate to COTA in honor of Webb, visit the main campaign page at COTA.org/campaigns/COTAforMaryRuth.

Donations in any amount are accepted.