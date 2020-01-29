Republic Services stops recycling, garbage pickup

Body

A company that provided recycling and trash pickup in Mitchell and Yancey counties has announced it will no longer provide those services.

Republic Services Division Manager Jeff McRee in a letter disseminated this past December informed customers the company would no longer provide residential and business hand pickup, garbage and recycling services in Mitchell and Yancey counties citing “recent market changes.”

“Effective Dec. 31, 2019, your account will be closed,” McRee wrote in the letter. “If you are currently using a Republic Services or GDS 96-gallon cart it will be picked up on your final service day. We apologize for the inconvenience and we appreciate your patronage over the years.”

McRee said Republic will continue servicing commercial trash bins.

Republic Services also provided recycling services for Mitchell County Schools. Superintendent Chad Calhoun said the district will resume its recycling efforts as soon as another company is hired to provide the service.