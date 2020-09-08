Pair of Spruce Pine police officers involved in fatal shooting

Body

SPRUCE PINE — Two officers from the Spruce Pine Police Department were involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect on Sunday, Sept. 6.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Verlon Billy Stiles, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Stiles was armed with a knife at the time of the shooting, according to reports from the Spruce Pine Police Department.

The shooting happened at 174 Amethyst Street in Spruce Pine.

The NCSBI is conducting an investigation.

Detective Michael Hollifield and Officer Jeremy Altimus were involved in the shooting and have been placed on administrative leave until the NCSBI completes its investigation.

No additional details of the case will be released until the investigation is complete, said Spruce Pine Police Chief Bill Summerlin.