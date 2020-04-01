OBITUARY: Joanne McFalls

Body

Joanne Phillips Hoilman McFalls, 59, of Cane Creek Road, Bakersville, passed away March 23, 2020. She was a native of Mitchell County and the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Ann Hoilman Phillips. She was previously employed as a CNA at Brian Center Health and Rehab in Spruce Pine.

Joanne attended Emmanuel Baptist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved to read.

Survivors include her husband, Darryl McFalls; one brother, Maloy Phillips; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Crystal Buchanan.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by one brother, Lloyd Phillips.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Henline-Hughes Funeral Home in Bakersville is assisting the McFalls Family.

Mitchell News-Journal • April 1, 2020