Mitchell County Schools 2020 Kindergarten registration guidelines

Due to COVID-19, kindergarten registration for Mitchell County Schools will be different this year. Here is what you need to do if you have a child that will be entering kindergarten in Fall 2020:

• Pick up a kindergarten registration packet from the school your child will attend. Registration packets will be available for pickup from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, April 27, at Gouge Elementary and Greenlee Primary. Please pull into the parking lot and someone will bring a packet to your car. You may also request that one be emailed to you by clicking here.

• Return the packet by Friday, May 15, to the school your child will attend. You may return it in-person to the school, by mail, by fax or by scanning and emailing. Please note, if you return it in-person to the school, safety and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

It is very important registration packets are returned by May 15 so planning can begin for the 2020-2021 school year. More information will be announced in the summer about plans for Kindergarten Academy.

Call Gouge Elementary at 828-766-2260 or Greenlee Primary at 828-766-9562 with any questions.