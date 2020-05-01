MCHS extends deadline for Inez McRae Scholarship

Body

The Mitchell County Historical Society has extended the application deadline for the fifth annual Inez McRae Memorial Scholarship. Applicants now have until May 15 to submit.

The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a high school senior from Mitchell County who demonstrates an interest in Appalachian studies.

The student selected must exhibit a desire to pursue this interest at a higher educational level and express a desire to eventually live and work in Appalachia.

All applications will be referred to the MCHS Scholarship Committee, which will evaluate applicants and select finalists, and the MCHS Board of Directors will conduct interviews with applicants.

Applications and additional details may be found on the MCHS website mitchellnchistory.org; applications may be submitted electronically or mailed to the MCHS office at P.O. Box 651, Bakersville NC 28705. Call 828-688-4371 for more information.